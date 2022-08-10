Thomas Donovan: Oil sales from Strategic Reserve raise concerns

The Biden Administration reportedly has sold nearly six million barrels of oil from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve to an entity tied to the Chinese Communist Party.

The sale would tap 5.9 million barrels from the Strategic Reserve to export to the firm. Republican lawmakers have been watching the oil sales with growing alarm.

A total of 206 Republicans voted on July 20 in support of a legislative amendment aimed at preventing the Biden administration from exporting petroleum to entities with ties to the Chinese Communists.

Thomas Donovan

Onalaska