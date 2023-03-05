There was a February 8 leak of an internal FBI memo that characterized Catholics as “racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists.” Twenty Rebublican state AGs are seeking answers.

Virginia Attorney General Jason Mayares and the 19 others expressed “outrage and alarm.”

He pressed FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Garland for information about why the memos were written. He said the FBI must immediately stop targeting Americans based on their religious beliefs and practices. He also demanded the FBI produce publicly all materials relating to the memorandum.

On February 9 the FBI National Press office disavowed the memo.

Miyares was unpersuaded, saying it was an attempt to damage control. Miyares said this is something I’d expect from Communist Cuba.

Thomas Donovan

Onalaska