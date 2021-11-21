Thomas Donovan: Spending to impact middle class, poor

Money out of our pockets:
1) $450,000 to Mexican family members.
2) Salaries for 80,000 new IRS employees so they can check your bank accounts.
3) The UN wants, from countries like the US, $100 billion in subsidies, loans and transfers to bureaucrats, foreign governments and power brokers. Needed will be 51 to 93 trillion dollars over 10 years. Climate change funding to feed corruption gravy train of the developing world. South African fraud of over $700 million happened with their $4.3 billion COVID relief fund.
4) Inflation.
None of these will affect the Uber rich. They will affect the middle class and poor.
Thomas Donovan
Onalaska