Thomas E. Lister: Don't allow false political advertising

A month or so ago, I wrote of the deplorable policy of Facebook allowing false political ads to be published, and Wisconsin law prohibiting such practices.
I pointed out Wis. Stat. Sec. 12.05 makes this a crime.
I read recently that Facebook has doubled down on its policy allowing lies in political ads to be knowingly made and published. The First Amendment is not a license to lie.
I call on Wisconsin’s attorney general to take a stand against such practices and policies, and to enforce our law against Facebook or anyone else, who makes or publishes “a false representation pertaining to a candidate or referendum which is intended or tends to affect voting at an election.”
Wisconsinites can only hope other states have and will enforce similar laws; and, states that have no such protections in place, move quickly to implement them.
The integrity of our nation’s electoral process is at stake.
Thomas E. Lister, Middleton
Thomas E. Lister is a former Jackson County district attorney and circuit court judge, as well as a trial lawyer.