Thomas Fry: Sell naming rights to La Crosse Center

I can't believe that the city of La Crosse heads haven't thought about selling naming rights to help pay for the center renovation.

They could also sell naming rights to individual rooms. Maybe they think La Crosse taxpayers have deep pockets. Then they could have more money to put in roundabouts or bike lanes.

Thomas Fry, La Crosse

Editor’s note: Here is a response from Mayor Tim Kabat and La Crosse Center board chairman Brent Smith:

"Throughout the multi-year planning process for the La Crosse Center renovation and expansion, the city of La Crosse has analyzed, proposed and adopted a number of solutions to help fund the project and lessen the load carried by La Crosse property taxpayers.

Besides using available cash and general obligation borrowing, the city has secured a grant from the state of Wisconsin, requested partnerships with the City of Onalaska and La Crosse County, adopted an increase to our local room tax, and investigated revenue bonding.

The city of La Crosse has and will continue to consider naming rights opportunities for the project. The La Crosse Center director has collected information on other facilities which have sold naming rights. And a well-known local fundraiser spoke at a recent La Crosse Center Board meeting on how a plan to sell naming rights here might work."

