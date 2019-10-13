My understanding is that they are building three traffic circles on King Street between West Avenue and 7ith Street.
I'm wondering who at City Hall is in love with traffic circles.
Three four-way stops on those intersections would have saved us a lot of money that could have been used for the badly needed road repairs throughout the city.
Tom Kapellas, La Crosse
Matthew Gallager, deputy director of Engineering & Public Works for the city of La Crosse, responds: Two neighborhood traffic circles are being installed in 2019 on King Street between 7th Street and West Avenue. These are part of a larger corridor project, which stretches from 7th Street to 22nd Street, known as the King Street Neighborhood Greenway. The Greenway is being implemented in phases to install various intersection and roadway improvements. Its plan and design are based upon years of public outreach and study, including stakeholder meetings and a neighborhood workshop. Resident input contributed to the study and plan. This is the implementation of one of many recommendations in the city’s adopted Bicycle Pedestrian Master Plan, which has been approved by multiple committees, the Board of Public Works and the Common Council. The goal is to reclaim the neighborhood street for safe multimodal use by local residents, calming vehicular traffic and discouraging cut-through traffic.