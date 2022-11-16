Thomas Krajewski: County makes right move by approving solar

Congratulations to the La Crosse County Board and to their taxpayers on the approval of solar systems for seven La Crosse County facilities. This action will reduce electric bills on these county properties by an estimated 40%. According to the EPA, the CO2 that we will not create (when burning coal) is equivalent to planting 300,000 trees.

In nearly every county operation, electricity is either the first or second highest expense. Importantly, La Crosse County will reduce its exports of money to utilities that that purchase coal from Wyoming. We will not be exporting as much money to buy and import coal and the pollutants (mercury, lead, sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxides, particulates, and various other heavy metals) it contains.

The burning of coal produces carbon dioxide which is one of the main greenhouse gases that is the major contributor to climate change. Imagine, we can tell the coal companies we don't need as much of their CO2-producing-coal. We can say: “You keep the CO2 and other pollutants, and we will keep the money.”

La Crosse is doing what is right and saving money also.

Thomas Krajewski

Onalaska