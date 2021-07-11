Thomas Krajewski: Van Orden a disgrace to the uniform

I served as an airman in the U.S. Air Force in Louisiana and Okinawa for 3½ years. After that service, I was a legislative assistant to the state Assembly chairman of the veterans committee and was appointed by Gov. Pat Lucey to the Wisconsin State Board of Veterans' Affairs.

So I have more than a passing interest in veterans issues and actions. As a veteran, I would like to share my views on a well-known area veteran, Derrick Van Orden.

While on active duty Van Orden deliberately embarrassed young female officers and then sought to gain income from their embarrassment by including the incident in a book he published.

He took part in an insurrection that sought to and did interfere with counting of the electoral college ballots. He was less than honorable when he denied participation in that insurrection.

He used inference and innuendo as political weapons ignoring the fact he harmed innocent young women.

For these reasons I believe Van Orden is a disgrace to the uniform of the United States and I urge him to step down from his candidacy before he further disgraces the uniform.

Thomas Krajewski

Onalaska

