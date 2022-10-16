Thomas Krajewski: Van Orden has not shown leadership we need

Just finished watching the hearing that made it abundantly clear our former President was responsible for the despicable attack on our democracy. That President has endorsed Derrick Van Orden, the Republican candidate for Congress. Has Derrick Van Orden repudiated or rejected that endorsement? No.

No, he used campaign contributions to go to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol where Trump urged Van Orden and thousands of others to march on the Capitol. I know the oath Van Orden took when he was sworn into the military. I took the same oath. "I solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic."

Van Orden did not live up to his oath. He did not show the leadership we need in Congress. He did not show leadership when he bullied a library aide. He illegally attempted to carry a loaded weapon on a plane. He has not shown the leadership we need in Congress.

Thomas Krajewski

Onalaska