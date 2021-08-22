Thomas Krajewskit: Appreciates Walker column on getting the vaccine

I am writing to publicly thank former Gov. Scott Walker for his column urging Wisconsinites to get a covid vaccine.
He did a good job of exploding some of the ill-founded myths and rumors about the vaccine and explained how the vaccine got to the market very quickly. Wisely he spoke to his supporters and used motorcycle helmets as another example of how simple actions can help prevent expensive and lengthy hospital visits.
I am a hard-core Democrat but I am happy to tip my hat and thank Governor Walker for providing solid advice to Wisconsin citizens.
Thomas Krajewskit
Onalaska