The recent column by University of Wisconsin Regent Bob Atwell reminded me about the most important lesson I learned in a course about Law of Mass Communication: The most important constitutional rights are the ones that protect "bad" ideas and "guilty" people. Popular speech doesn't require protection.
The regent wrote that pornography is a poor "flag of free expression." Yes, it's not a battle I'd chose; however, I wouldn't expect to need a 1st Amendment to say that the Golden Rule is good, but I might not say that at a Trump rally, especially if I follow up with "Do unto others means don't take children from their parents, even if they're immigrants."
That's how easily my "good" becomes your "bad." I would want the chancellor at my back if I said that on campus and was accused of being "partisan."
Principles are for the fact that, in practice, good and bad aren't the same to all. On one occasion, my best student in a class asked to be excused from reading Edgar Allan Poe because Poe was a pervert and promoted demonism and the occult.
How do I answer that sincere statement, even if I can disprove it to myself?
I also remember this from my mass communication class: The 1st Amendment can protect you in court, but it can't protect you from public opinion. The professor put it this way too: If you go on stage and expect applause, you'd better be prepared for the audience to boo.
Thomas Pribek
La Crosse