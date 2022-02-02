Thomas Pribek: Recommendations to boost UW System enrollment

The new UW System president was hired with no public interview, by a Board of Regents comprising several appointees of the former governor serving beyond the expiration of their terms.

You wouldn't know this unless you pay really, really close attention to the few stories about higher education in Wisconsin, dominated by conflicts about masks and vaccines, and the occasional reminder about cost and student debt.

I try to follow System news announcements, but I can't find whether Capacity Building -- the euphemism for reducing enrollment -- remains policy. Up to 2019, recent enrollment declines were announced each fall (ironically) with a triumphant tone. Officially, it's because the 18-24 year-old traditional demographic is declining -- an argument that makes sense ONLY if everyone in the group goes to college, while no one outside that age range does.

Covid changed the practice: System has been encouraging enrollment, but now that all is "normal," officially, are we back to expecting, planning, even hoping for less college attendance? Covid reminded some people that an educated populace might be a good idea, but I'm still waiting to find out whether UW System has actually returned to a "pre-capacity" policy of actually "building" institutions of higher learning.

A few old-fashioned recommendations: First-generation & nontraditional students, and diversity. Potential students are out there; we should give them incentive and think a bit past "normal."

Thomas Pribek

La Crosse

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0