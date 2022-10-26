Thomas Schank: Consider candidates running to serve country

Over 200 years ago Thomas Jefferson suggested the newly drafted Constitution was missing three critical items -- a Bill of Rights, term limits on the president and term limits on Congress. Only one of Jefferson's ideas remains to be enacted.

Our Founding Fathers intended our nation not to be run by self-serving career politicians but by patriotic citizens. Farmers, truck drivers, teachers, doctors, etc. who temporary step out of their private lives using their experience and common sense to serve their country. How is someone who has only managed taxpayer money and not created any of their own supposed to run a country?

This has a direct effect on why we have a $31 trillion national debt ($93,000, citizen). This is what we are leaving for our children and grandchildren.

Career politicians desert public service for party service to advance their career. A recent example is the release of millions of gallons of oil from the Strategic Reserve to lower gas prices just before the election. This move in turn makes the future of our national defense vulnerable. Because elections are held every two years politicians spend more time working for re-election than serving their constituents.

When voting, consider someone who is running to serve their country and not to advance their political career.

Thomas Schank

Arcadia