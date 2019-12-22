Thomas Schank: Democratic stance on abortion is wrong

The current position of the Democratic Party on abortion makes it morally difficult to support the party.

The party platform before 2012 stated that abortion should be safe, legal and rare.

In 2012, the word rare was removed and now the position is safe, legal and unlimited.

In a recent presidential debate, Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard stated she would prohibit abortion in the last three months of pregnancy. She was swiftly ridiculed by all the other candidates. The other candidates support no restrictions.

A 2018 Gallup survey indicated that only 13 percent of Americans and only 18 percent of Democrats support abortion during the last three months of pregnancy.

Who are these candidates representing? They are not someone I can morally support.

Roe vs. Wade legalized abortion 46 years ago. This indicates that a potential presidential candidate may have been aborted. This may be a reason why we have had such poor choices in recent presidential elections.

Thomas Schank, Arcadia

