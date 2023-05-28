Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Republican House presented the Biden Administration with a very reasonable budget proposal that includes raising the debt limit to pay current bills. It caps spending at 2022 levels, repeals most of the windfall given to the IRS for its extra gun-carrying agents and prohibits the unconstitutional student loan forgiveness plan.

It also reclaims unspent COVID relief money since the pandemic was declared over. Another provision requires work requirements for able-bodied adults with no dependents who are collecting Medicare and SNAP benefits. This was approved overwhelmingly in last April's Wisconsin election.

The Democrats will use the overused scare tactic that the Republicans are severely cutting Social Security and SNAP benefits. Only Washington politicians believe keeping spending the same is a major cut.

Thomas Schank

Arcadia