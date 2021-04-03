Thomas Schank: In defense of Sen.Ron Johnson

If US representatives cared about our children and grandchildren, they would all have voted against the Covid Relief Bill. Currently the federal debt is $28 trillion. That amounts to $85,000/US citizen or $224,000/taxpayer.

The bill's shotgun approach to sending out relief checks makes no sense. A large portion of the population receiving checks lost no income. Personal income grew 6.1% in 2020. Money was given to schools that refused to open.

A substantial amount of money was given to New York and California. Gov. Andrew Cuomo is fighting impeachment and Gov. Gavin Newsom is being recalled. We pay for their unethical and mismanagement of the pandemic and states' economies.

A $300 bonus is given as an incentive not to go back to work. New York and California have the highest unemployment rates thanks to their governors.

Johnson has been ridiculed for not taking the Covid vaccination. He already had Covid. Per Healthworld/The Economic News "those who have recovered from Covid do not need to be vaccinated since they already developed the antibodies to fight the disease".