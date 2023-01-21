Thomas Schank: Partisan politics is not democracy

The narrative pushed by the Democratic Party during the 2022 election campaign was to vote Democrat to save Democracy. The January 6th attack on the Capital was a serious attack on democracy. The Democrat narrative was however a smoke screen to take attention away from their actions.

The worst threat to our democracy is the FBI’s coordinated effort with Big Tech to block information on the Hunter Biden laptop. The New York Post was the only newspaper to have the story right in 2020. They were quickly discredited by the Main Stream Media and banded from Twitter. Again in 2022 information on President Biden’s handling of classified documents is blocked from the public until after the 2022 election.

Partisan politics is not democracy. We have some hope with recent developments. Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema quit the Democratic Party. In a statement, she said, “I have joined a growing number of Americans who have rejected party politics by declaring my independence from the broken patrician system in Washington.”

Last year Sens. Sinema and Manchin rejected party politics and saved the American taxpayer $2 trillion. We need representatives brave enough to not follow party lines.

The Republicans also have shown more independence in the current Congress. It took 15 votes to elect the Speaker of the House. This shows that not all are lock and step with the party line. The news media said the process was messy. As quoted by Robert Kennedy Jr., “Democracy is messy, and its hard. It’s never easy.”

Thomas Schank

Arcadia