In reference to Fred Kurtz's letter to the editor (Sept. 8 Tribune), socialism will solve one of our country's problems.
The Progressives have a great plan to solve our crisis at the border. It has worked in Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba. In Venezuela, it is estimated that 5,000 people had been leaving the country each day. According to the UN Refugee Agency, almost 15% of the population has left the country. Mexico may even pay for the wall to keep the illegals from coming back.
As Margaret Thatcher had said in reference to socialism as an economic policy, "Socialism works until you run out of other people's money."
Thomas Schank, Arcadia