Thomas Schank: We've made Afghanistan/Taliban military one of the best equipped

The former administration's decision to withdraw from Afghanistan was the right decision. The way the current administration withdrew from Afghanistan was a total disaster. This should not be a surprise.

As Robert Gates, former Secretary of Defense in the Obama Administration, said, "Biden has been wrong on every major foreign policy and national security issue over the last four decades."

Anyone with any common sense would not have evacuated the military personal before removing the US citizens, allies and military equipment. A better plan of withdrawal could have been achieved if the president would have picked people for his administration based on ability rather than diversity. They could have secured the City of Kabul but chose to let the Taliban have complete control. This allowed the ISIS attack killing 13 American soldiers.

The president said he would leave no US citizens behind. The total withdrawal from Afghanistan left 100's of US citizens and allies behind including young students. When we leave our own stranded behind enemy lines, our allies no longer have any trust in our government to have their backs.

We left 1000's of Humvees/armored vehicles, trucks, machine guns, assault rifles, artillery, drones and night vision goggles. Also left behind were over 100 helicopters and airplanes.