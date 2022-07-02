Thomas Schank: Why surprise in Supreme Court abortion decision?

Why are so many people surprised at the reversal of the Roe vs. Wade Supreme Court decision? Even the darling of the left, Ruth Ginsburg, said the old decision was faulty. Abortion is not mentioned as a right granted in the Constitution. The 10th Amendment clearly states, "The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the states, are reserved to the states."

The court's decision has more to do with our bloating federal government eroding powers of the states (the state is the basic unit of government in our republic). As we should have learned in civics class, we are a republic of 50 states, not a democracy of one state.

The media has given us very limited information concerning the Mississippi abortion law triggering the decision. The Mississippi law limits "elective abortion" to the first 15 weeks of gestation. The media tells us that the majority did not want Roe vs Wade overturned. However 65% do not support abortion after the first trimester (12 weeks). Therefore, the majority of Americans would support the Mississippi law that prompted the Supreme Court hearing.

The pro-abortion movement wants you to think that the Mississippi law is extreme; however, of 50 European countries, only Iceland, Sweden and Netherlands have more liberal abortion laws. None allow elective abortion in the 3rd trimester. What is extreme is the California pro-abortion AB2223 allowing abortion up to birth.

The court's decision protects us from woke California politics.

Thomas Schank

Arcadia

