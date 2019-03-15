In 1979, Michael Bilandic, then mayor of Chicago, lost re-election to Jane Byrne because of snow removal -- or lack thereof.
Today, in La Crosse, we don't have 20 inches of snow in the streets as Chicago had, but I'm curious as to what the city is thinking in terms of "alternate-side parking" before the melting of the remarkable snowfall we've experienced.
Market Street, La Crosse Street and other city streets were down to one-and-a-half lanes due to snow, ice and a lack of simply dropping an SUV-sized plow blade and opening streets for traffic.
I cringe as I watched cars pass within an inch or two of each other due to a lack of space thanks to ice and snow. I had to dodge into an empty space along a curb to avoid a collision with oncoming traffic.
Meanwhile, state and county highways were clear to the curb. This is beyond ridiculous. What is the point, Mr. Mayor and city council members, of alternate -side parking if plowing and opening city streets is not utilized?
What is the point of having snowplows if they sit idle? Your responsibility is to serve the city and its people. This is not public service. And our next discussion will be about repairing, rather, re-doing, roads that are in complete disrepair due to your collective negligence for La Crosse infrastructure.
Thomas Schmitt, La Crosse