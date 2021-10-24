According to a front page headline in The Guardian, the town Of Campbell is now the poster child for the nation in PFAS chemical contamination, used in firefighting foam, as well as industry "forever chemical contamination."

The result: cancer, decreased immunity, thyroid problems, birth defects, kidney disease, liver problems and a range of other serious diseases. Bottled water required. Anglers are encouraged not to eat anything they catch, or that they kill. It is directly linked to the airport, controlled by the city, and the city of La Crosse is doing nothing, and never has. The state legislature has blocked any attempt at control, or even testing.

But everything rolls downhill, and down stream. The city, county and state can expect tens, if not hundreds of millions of dollars in lawsuits from citizens, townships, and states downstream. I hope the La Crosse city council, the county board and the mayor are listening. You are directly responsible for this travesty that will never go away and has been going on for decades.

Enjoy your Friday Night fish fry.

Thomas Schmitt

La Crosse

