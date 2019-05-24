Vince Hatt totally mischaracterizes what’s happening in the church in his column, “Church should keep the focus on serving the poor (Tribune, May 17).”
At the heart of this pitiful piece is the so-called Burke-Bannon conspiracy. It’s something the media have been proclaiming as fact without checking with Cardinal Raymond Burke.
Steve Bannon is a self-promoter. He’s going to claim whatever support he can from whatever quarter he can. I have spoken to Cardinal Burke on a couple of occasions about this and he has told me that the first time he met Bannon in 2005, he didn’t even remember meeting him. That’s unusual for Cardinal Burke, who has a steel-trap memory for names and faces.
I asked the cardinal when he was last here in December about it again and he confirmed that it has been totally made up by the media. He has met Bannon a second time, but it had nothing to do with what Bannon is doing with the monastery.
Despite claims to the contrary, Cardinal Burke remains faithful to Pope Francis. This is made visible at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe.
Walk into the vestibule and you’ll see on one side a large image of Pope Francis; on the other side, there’s a picture of Cardinal Burke. Cardinal Burke founded and is in charge of the shrine.
If he wanted to, he could remove that picture of Pope Francis, but it remains because he is the pope and the cardinal honors, respects and obeys him.
Thomas Szyszkiewicz, Peterson, Minnesota