 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tim and Kathi Sherman: Impressed by city, Rotary Lights

My husband and I traveled from Clinton, Iowa, this past weekend to help our son and his family move.

After climbing steps, hossing boxes and keeping up with our active 5-year-old grandson, I really wasn’t in the mood to go traipse around and “look at lights” at your Rotary Display. We have a lovely array of lights in our city park at home we’d already seen. The decision was unanimous, we were going, and man am I glad we did! From the moment we stepped out of our car, it was as though the whole city became magical It was an awesome display. Everything was so synchronized, and I didn’t see one burnt out bulb anywhere, that in itself was amazing. And no admission fee to boot, unbelievable.

La Crosse residents, you are so fortunate to have this delight on your riverfront, help support your Rotary!

A huge thank you to the Rotary

Tim and Kathi Sherman

Clinton, Iowa

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cases highlight white privilege -- Bill Walters

Like Ahmaud Arbery, I have stopped to check out home construction sites several times.  Like Arbery, I have walked on a site with no construction occurring, without permission and with no discernible identification that I belonged there. Both of us are technically guilty of trespassing.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News