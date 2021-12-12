Tim and Kathi Sherman: Impressed by city, Rotary Lights

After climbing steps, hossing boxes and keeping up with our active 5-year-old grandson, I really wasn’t in the mood to go traipse around and “look at lights” at your Rotary Display. We have a lovely array of lights in our city park at home we’d already seen. The decision was unanimous, we were going, and man am I glad we did! From the moment we stepped out of our car, it was as though the whole city became magical It was an awesome display. Everything was so synchronized, and I didn’t see one burnt out bulb anywhere, that in itself was amazing. And no admission fee to boot, unbelievable.