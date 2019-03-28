It is my privilege to serve as chairman of the town of Shelby, where l have lived for more than 50 years and my family has lived for 70 years.
These are the strengths of our current town board that l am most proud of:
We are open. In addition to our quarterly newsletter and town website, citizen comments are welcomed by the town board and planning and sanitary district commissions at each of their bi-monthly meetings.
We are responsive. As requested by voters, we expanded the size of the town board to encourage greater resident representation. On April 2, Shelby voters will elect four supervisors -- an increase from the current two.
We are transparent. Since boundary agreement negotiations began with the city of La Crosse, three public meetings have been held. Comments and reaction from several hundred residents who attended were taken into consideration by the negotiating team; members of the planning and sanitary district commissions, the town administrator, town attorney and me.
We are responsible. The town board is addressing millions of dollars of road repairs and upgrades as well as damaged parks and walking trails caused by the storms of 2017 and 2018.
Although the town’s operating budget and reserves have been severely taxed by these natural disasters, Shelby remains fiscally strong.
I look forward to working with the new, expanded town board to maintain these strengths and move our town forward.
Tim Candahl, town of Shelby