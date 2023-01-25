Tim Gaskell: Questioning candidate's claim

Recently, my opponent came out with her announcement for her candidacy for Vernon County judge. In her announcement, she highlighted the fact that she is an appointed court commissioner and stated that "In this role, she was appointed to act as an official judicial officer and perform judicial functions such as conducting hearings and making findings."

As someone who works in the courthouse every day, my only recollection of her acting in that capacity was for a couple of criminal bond hearings. In checking with the Clerk of Court's office and Judge Rood's office, they both confirmed that the only court hearings that she has presided over have been a couple of criminal bond hearings since her appointment in March 2018.