All of us in the La Crosse County District Attorney’s office take very seriously our role working with victims of crime. That’s why we partnered with Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin recently to hold a “mapping exercise” where we, and other stakeholders from the community and the Wisconsin Department of Justice, literally mapped the journey of a victim through the criminal justice system — from the initial call to law enforcement all the way to post-conviction proceedings.

Our goal was to ensure that at every “touchpoint” in the process, we are connecting victims to available services and that they realize the rights given to them under Wisconsin’s crime victims’ rights constitutional amendment, also known as Marsy’s Law, and state law.

The mapping exercise helped us all to better understand what we are doing well and what can be improved on. We are fortunate to have some of the hardest working and most compassionate victim witness professionals in the state working here in La Crosse County. I know they will continue to do all they can to help crime victims through what is often a difficult time.

If you happen to find yourself as a victim of a crime, you can be certain that my entire office is doing all we can to make sure your rights are protected.

Tim Gruenke

La Crosse