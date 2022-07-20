Timothy J. Gaskell: Scott Bjerkos has experience second to none

As the Vernon County District Attorney over the past 20 years, I have had the pleasure of working with both Scott Bjerkos and Roy Torgerson in numerous capacities and consider them both friends and brothers in law enforcement.

I am neither their boss nor do they work for me, so in that light, I am privy to conversations and discussions that most would not be. From that perspective, I can tell you that both Scott and Roy have many positive qualities and each have some blemishes as well, like all of us.

Roy is well-known and has been the “face” of the Vernon County Sheriff Department in his capacity as the school liaison officer and is certainly excellent at public relations. Scott, on the other hand, has spent most of his career dealing with the “major” crimes in Vernon County behind the scenes. Scott has a few more edges than Roy and is not a “yes” man – in my opinion, that is a positive quality. I believe that is why the current administration has come out in support of Roy as they prefer things remain status quo.

However, I do not have as much contact with the administration as I work daily with the officers who have boots on the ground in Vernon County. Those are the folks who seek out guidance, advice and leadership from Scott, as his experience is second to none in Vernon County law enforcement.

Timothy J. Gaskell

Vernon County District Attorney