Timothy Kissel: Local problems require local solutions

Approximately 1 in 4 adults have a behavioral health condition, and these adults consume 40% of cigarettes smoked.

As the COVID-19 pandemic evolves, community members are pressed with mental well-being and substance use disorders. Addressing tobacco recovery in our community will impact people of all ages and can have long term impacts. Nicotine has mood-altering properties that suppress mental health disorder symptoms that include feeling sad, excessive worry, and withdrawal from peers.

The 7 C’s Health Initiative works to improve health equity, among those affected by mental well-being and substance use by increasing tobacco cessation opportunities. Local problems require local solutions. We need your help to determine our local solutions.

Therefore, if you are a current or past tobacco user, please complete the community member survey to express input regarding the challenges when considering or attempting to quit tobacco. If you are a behavioral health provider, peer support specialist, behavioral health care organizational staff member, or community health worker, the 7 C’s Health Initiative invites you to participate in a survey to tell us what behavioral health staff members need to increase cessation opportunities.

Tobacco cessation is not a one size fits all opportunity. With your valuable input, we can ensure that everyone who uses tobacco and wants to quit has a chance to do so. And they can quit in a manner that works best for recovery and mental well-being.

Community member survey: https://bit.ly/30NZyOq

Timothy Kissel

La Crosse

