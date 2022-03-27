Tina Pohlman: Affordable Care Act helps many in Wisconsin

When I heard Sen. Ron Johnson commit to prioritizing repealing the Affordable Care Act if the GOP were to regain power, I was beside myself. The ACA has been crucial in allowing me to get the care I need, at a reasonable cost while not worrying about being discriminated against.

Like many Wisconsinites, I have a number of preexisting conditions that, without the ACA, would cause insurance companies to either deny me or try to price gouge me. These conditions also mean that I take my doctors' appointments seriously — without the ACA, I wouldn’t be able to afford going to the doctors.

The Affordable Care Act allows me to feel secure in my insurance, knowing that my coverage is fairly priced, accessible, and I will not be kicked off for conditions beyond my control. And I’m not alone in this — millions of Wisconsinites rely on the Affordable Care Act for a variety of reasons. Insuring your state has access to health care should be something our senator fights for, not actively works to take away.

We deserve better, Wisconsinites. We deserve a senator who actually puts us first, who works to make sure the most vulnerable people are protected without going bankrupt and who listens to our needs. This November, I urge folks to think about their friends, family, neighbors who rely on the Affordable Care Act and vote Ron Johnson out.

Tina Pohlman

La Crosse

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0