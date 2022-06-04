Tina Pohlman: Evers' Bounceback Program boosts local business

Part of our charm in La Crosse is all of our small and local businesses, shops you can’t find anywhere else. Gov Tony Evers’ investment in small businesses has been crucial for La Crosse’s business owners and the revitalization of our downtown.

Without the Main Street Bounceback Program, we would have seen mass closures of these shops, entrepreneurs having to shut down their dream stores, and our own Main Street drastically change.

I was proud to learn that Evers invested in 89 La Crosse businesses through his Bounceback Program, allowing entrepreneurs to either expand, keep their business afloat, or even open new ventures and stores. It’s exciting to walk downtown and see new shops next to ones that we’ve been going to for years.

La Crosse has always been proud of our local shops and through his Bounceback Program and the continued investments, it’s clear that Evers is proud as well.

Tina Pohlman

La Crosse

