 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tina Pohlman: Evers' Bounceback Program boosts local business

From the From our readers: This week's letters to the editor series

Part of our charm in La Crosse is all of our small and local businesses, shops you can’t find anywhere else. Gov Tony Evers’ investment in small businesses has been crucial for La Crosse’s business owners and the revitalization of our downtown.

Without the Main Street Bounceback Program, we would have seen mass closures of these shops, entrepreneurs having to shut down their dream stores, and our own Main Street drastically change.

I was proud to learn that Evers invested in 89 La Crosse businesses through his Bounceback Program, allowing entrepreneurs to either expand, keep their business afloat, or even open new ventures and stores. It’s exciting to walk downtown and see new shops next to ones that we’ve been going to for years.

La Crosse has always been proud of our local shops and through his Bounceback Program and the continued investments, it’s clear that Evers is proud as well.

Tina Pohlman

La Crosse 

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cash bail is unfair and ineffective -- Don Miner

Cash bail is unfair and ineffective -- Don Miner

I'm responding to the May 22 column "Kleefisch will add officers, fight light sentences" from Wisconsin Fraternal Order of Police President Ryan Windorff. The author supported Rebecca Kleefisch in her Republican bid for governor in part because of her stance on increased use of cash bail.

Republicans are hypocrites on rights -- Marge Jorgensen

Republicans are hypocrites on rights -- Marge Jorgensen

Republican legislators are hypocrites. They say “do away with Roe v. Wade” -- we can't let a woman decide what to do with her own body. But on proposed gun legislation, Republicans say that guns are “protected” by the Second Amendment.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News