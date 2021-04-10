Tina Pohlman: Time for Wisconsin to legalize marijuana

Whether we are white or Black, Hmong or Latino, rural or urban we all want the same things for our families. We want to thrive economically. We want to support small, family owned farms. We want a more fair criminal justice system. We want safer opinions for pain management.

All of these things be realized when Wisconsin legalizes marijuana. Unfortunately certain politicians in Madison are blocking positive change. They are preventing Wisconsin from keeping up with our neighboring states. Lucky in his 2021-22 state budget Gov. Tony Evers has proposed legalization of both medical and recreational marijuana.

It is not often that a state gets to create a brand new industry with a built-in customer base. It is not often that a state can open up a brand new tax revenue stream worth millions. It's not often that a state can create a brand new kind of medical treatment for chronic pain sufferers and cancer patients. It is not often a state has the chance to reform laws that disproportionately affects Black and Brown communities across the state. Its not often a single piece of legislation can create hundreds of small businesses and thousands of family supporting jobs. It is not often that a state can directly lend a hand to struggling small farms and give them a new way to thrive. Every state that borders Wisconsin has legalized marijuana in some form. Wisconsin is being left behind.