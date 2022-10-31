TJ Barth: Doyle is champion for public schools

I’m supporting the re-election of Steve Doyle for Assembly. As a retired teacher, I know he has been a champion of public schools. He is endorsed by the Wisconsin Education Association Council because he has consistently supported the best interest of educators, students and the community as a whole.

Steve is also the right choice for public safety. He supports law enforcement in our community and does everything he can to keep us safe. That’s why the state's largest police union, the Wisconsin Professional Police Association endorsed him.

I encourage you to re-elect Steve Doyle for Assembly. He’s the right choice for District 94!

TJ Barth

Holmen