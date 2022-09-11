Todd A. Olson: Learn all aspects of referendum before voting

I went to the La Crosse School District referendum meeting on Wednesday, September 7 to listen to questions and answers about the referendum.

I asked the question about how much earnest money the district put down to have the first option to buy the Trane building. They told us $300,000. I then asked how much of that money the district would get back if the referendum fails. They said that was "negotiable."

Myself and others at the meeting asked what that meant and we did not get a clarification. After the meeting I went to speak with the finance person for the district and she did not fully answer the question. She said that it is "negotiable," and if they lose the full $300,000 they are OK with that.

La Crosse School District voters, PLEASE make sure you get ALL the information you deserve.

Todd A. Olson

La Crosse