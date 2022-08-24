Todd A. Olson: Seek answers before you vote on school referendum

The La Crosse School District is asking us to pass a $194.7 million binding referendum to build a new high school. On the surface this may look like a good referendum to pass, but what are the details?

How much of our school district money is being spent on this referendum? And where is this money coming from?

How much interest will be accrued over the life of the $194.7 million loan?

And here are some questions that will appear if the referendum does pass.

How many families will send their children to other school districts? This will be a loss of revenue for the La Crosse School District for each student that moves to a new district.

What will happen to the property values of the Northside and French Island homes now that the high school is on the other end of the city?

How will this high school move affect the businesses on the Northside and French Island? Will any of them need to close due to the reduction in business?

Will property values on the Southside of La Crosse and the Town of Shelby go up because of the new high school?

But the biggest question of all is how will this affect the students? Will two long standing high schools being put into a single building be a positive or negative experience for kids?

Please go to the La Crosse School District website and attend a meeting to get the answers you deserve.

Todd A. Olson

La Crosse