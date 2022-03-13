Todd Fetsch: Arcadia voters consider the past

It is the season of colorful yard signs in Arcadia, indicating it is community election time. Therefore I wish to speak about our upcoming mayoral election.

Please keep in mind, candidate John Kimmel was recalled and removed from the office of Mayor of Arcadia on Nov. 24, 2015. The reason for this recall was that Kimmel was, according to the recall petition, misappropriating city funds and not listening to public feedback about sand mine issues. Kimmel said the accusations were false. The electorate spoke otherwise, as 69.46% of the electorate favored his recall.

The sand mine issue went bust in Arcadia as well as in other communities nearby. Canadian Sands, the sand mine attached to Arcadia, owes back taxes to the city to this day. It is no longer in business in Arcadia.

In my opinion, the Arcadia City Council meetings led by Kimmel were not cordial or even sometimes civil. Inappropriate outbursts by the mayor were recorded. Other inappropriate outbursts by Council members against other members were many times not controlled by the mayor.

Arcadia City Council members received little or no timely agenda information prior to many meetings under the Kimmel administration,

Keep in mind, Kimmel and the Arcadia Latino people's history. The following report was recorded in the Chicago Tribune of Sept. 2, 2006. "Mayor John Kimmel seeks to rid Arcadia, WI, of illegal immigrants. He is proposing rules on language, signs and the flying of foreign flags."

In conclusion, people of Arcadia, Kimmel is not a good choice for mayor.

Todd Fetsch

Retired former City Council member, Arcadia

