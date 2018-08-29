As a doctor who treats children who struggle to breathe, I am deeply disappointed with the Trump administration’s proposal to replace the Clean Power Plan. The administration is abandoning lifesaving protections that would reduce carbon and harmful pollution from power plants and consider the people it pledged to serve.
The so-called Affordable Clean Energy would give power plants a license to pollute, putting those who are most vulnerable, including children, older adults, and people with respiratory diseases, in harm’s way. The Environmental Protection Agency’s own analysis says this proposal would result in up to 1,400 more premature deaths, all of which would have been prevented under the Clean Power Plan.
ACE also fails to meaningfully reduce the pollution that causes climate change. We’ve recently seen the direct impacts of extreme weather with the catastrophic flooding that occurred in parts of the state.
The longer the administration delays action to clean up our air and address climate change, the more Wisconsin families will suffer. I call upon EPA to put health first and implement the Clean Power Plan, not this dangerous replacement.
Todd Mahr, Onalaska
Todd A. Mahr, MD
Pediatric Allergist, Gundersen Health System