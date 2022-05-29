Todd Mahr: Support FDA rule changes on menthol cigarettes

Support FDA rule changes on menthol cigarettes

Tuesday, May 31 is World No Tobacco Day. While this is an annual observance, this year is unique. Right now, the FDA is taking comments on its proposed rules to end the sale of all menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars. If finalized, these rules will have a dramatic impact on the health of Wisconsin residents.

Tobacco is still the leading cause of preventable death and disease in Wisconsin, killing 7,850 people each year in our state alone. It is estimated that nationally, one-third of all people who smoke use menthol cigarettes.

Menthol cigarettes make it easier to start smoking and harder to quit. That is why flavors, including menthol, are one of the primary reasons kids start using tobacco products. Close to half of all kids who start to smoke begin with menthol cigarettes, leading to nearly 40% of all kids who smoke using menthol cigarettes

We have a tremendous opportunity to save lives and reduce the toll of tobacco on the health of Wisconsin residents. In the first 13-17 months of removing menthol cigarettes from the marketplace, one study estimates 923,000 smokers would quit.

And we know what works to help people quit — a combination of FDA-approved cessation medication plus proven-effective behavioral counseling programs, such as Freedom From Smoking.

I encourage Coulee Region residents to join me in support of the FDA’s proposed rules for removing menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars from the marketplace. Visit lung.org under advocacy.

Todd Mahr

Onalaska

American Lung Association Wisconsin board member

