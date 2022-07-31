Todd Ondell: Cooke merits support in 3rd District

After one-on-one and small and large group conversations with Rebecca Cooke, I can support Rebecca, without reservation, to represent Wisconsin’s 3rd U. S. Congressional District.

Rebecca has a working knowledge of small business operations. She understands and practices the concept of measuring performance to generate more revenue than costs, to be able to unlock the door every day.

Rebecca Cooke has hands-on experience, connecting community to business, to create, enhance and maintain local jobs. Rebecca understands the marriage of education and training opportunities with hiring, scheduling and making payroll.

Rebecca Cooke offers western Wisconsin voters a candidate who has NOT been a career government employee. Rebecca is a clear thinker capable of communicating new and refreshing insights from a practical and applicable business foundation. She does not dwell on what she did; rather she looks forward to what will be best for her constituents in western Wisconsin.

Rebecca Cooke has demonstrated business practices, and the skill set, which have resulted in generating jobs and building communities.

I have raised eyebrows from many by supporting a Democrat for Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District. Please join me in supporting Rebecca Cooke August 9.

Todd Ondell

Trempealeau