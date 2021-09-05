 Skip to main content
Todd Strasser: Work must continue to improve workplaces :

This Labor Day, I want to thank all the working people and working families who are juggling many different challenges and responsibilities. This is a holiday to appreciate all who labor and honor those who went before who sacrificed so that we can have basic workplace protections like an eight-hour day and child labor laws.

The work to improve our workplace is not done. We must continue to improve the workplace for the next generation. In my opinion, we need more unions. As a union member, it feels great to have a union contract with wage rates, healthcare and retirement benefits spelled out for all to see. Through my union, we address issues that arise in the workplace, together with worker input.

This Labor Day, if you’re feeling stuck in your work situation, think about organizing or joining a union. It’s one of the best decisions I ever made.

Todd Strasser

Amalgamated Transit Union Local 519 President

