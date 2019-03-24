Renee Knutson is a candidate for the town board of the town of Shelby in the April election.
She has been our neighbor and friend for more than 30 years. She is a hard worker, a kind and creative neighbor and an excellent listener.
Renee is running in an effort to give back to an area in which she is a vital participant and for which she genuinely cares.
Her commitment to Shelby is not the product of pushing a preordained personal agenda. She is interested in giving everyone the chance to share ideas and then make good choices.
Please vote for Renee Knutson for Shelby town board.
Tom and Judy Sleik, La Crosse