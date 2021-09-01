Tom and Judy Sleik: Thanks to David Stoeffler

David Stoeffler is leaving the community a better, stronger place than it was before he accepted the role of executive director of the La Crosse Public Education Foundation (LPEF). During his tenure the needs of our schools continued to increase and he saw that those needs were addressed.

Often we want to help but lack the long range, big picture of how to best reach significant objectives. David Stoeffler possessed the vision, invested the energy and provided the leadership to define and achieve success in strengthening our public school system through private contributions of time, talent and treasure.

La Crosse is an exceptional school district because of the hard work of administrators, teachers, parents and a unique, humble and outstanding fund raiser. Thank you David Stoeffler for sharing you many leadership skills for the benefit of all students in the La Crosse Public Schools.

Tom and Judy Sleik

La Crosse

