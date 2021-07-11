Tom and Melanie Frei: Not watching the Olympics this year

My husband and I have been avid fans of the Olympic Games for many years. We are saddened that this year we will not be watching the games to cheer on our team.

We cannot support, enable or endorse the injustice committed against biologically female athletes by the inclusion of transgender women in the female competitions.

We are sympathetic to the plight of transgender women, but will not accept ignoring common sense biological facts to accommodate their personal psychological view of themselves at the expense of all the biological women competitors.

We will miss enjoying the games this summer. But we send our support to the anonymous women who were bumped off the team because of the unfair judgment of the International Olympic Committee.

We sent these words to the International Olympic Committee, Maison Olympique, 1007 Lausanne, Switzerland.

Tom and Melanie Frei

Tomah

