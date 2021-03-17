Tom Fitzgerald: UW-LaCrosse should hold commencement in stadium

Our granddaughter, one of the many best and brightest who will graduate from UW-LaCrosse this spring, has just informed us that parents and family are being excluded from the graduation ceremony on May 16. Ridiculous!

Chancellor Joe Gow and his counselors may want to leave the ivory tower and check out UWL's football stadium. It has more than enough room for attendees to distance. Surely the football field is big enough so students can sit apart from each other. The microphones can even be turned up so the spread out crowd can the the speeches.

Plus, administrators and faculty will all be vaccinated well in advance of graduation. So, really, in the name of Covid, why has UWL's leadership decided not to give its 2021 graduating class, their proud parents, and supportive families the due they have deservedly earned?

Surely, this excellent school's leadership has the brainpower and time to figure out a way to reverse this cowardly decision and be a leader in our much needed return to normal.

Tom Fitzgerald

Madison

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0