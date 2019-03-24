On April 2, Wisconsin will have a very important election to fill a vacancy on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
This election is between Judge Lisa Neubauer, who has more than 30 years of legal experience, and Brian Hagedorn, who has 13 years of legal experience.
Neubauer, age 61, graduated from the University of Chicago Law School in 1987, worked in private practice for 20 years primarily handling environmental law litigation.
In 2007, she was appointed to the Court of Appeals, and elected to a full term in 2008.
In 2015, the Wisconsin Supreme Court appointed Neubauer to be chief judge of the Court of Appeals, the highest judicial position below the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
Brian Hagedorn, on the other hand, is only 40 years old, and more importantly, has only been an attorney for 13 years.
His record is noteworthy for the lack of a record and the lack of legal experience. The jobs he has had since graduating from law school in 2006 have been punctuated by political appointments including being legal counsel to Gov. Scott Walker for five years out of his 13-year career.
Compared to the other justices on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, and compared with Judge Lisa Neubauer, it is the height of arrogance for Hagedorn to think he is qualified to be on the highest court in Wisconsin.
I urge voters to vote for experience, non-partisanship and competency. Vote for Judge Lisa Neubauer.
Tom Fitzpatrick, La Crosse