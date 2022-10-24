Tom Kennedy: Both Onalaska referendums merit support

In January 2022, Ardyce Clements and I were asked to co-chair a citizen task force to study the building facility needs of the Onalaska School District.

The task force consisted of parents, community at large members, and former teachers and administrator. We toured the middle school and high school and spent several months in meetings to discuss potential improvements to both schools.

We determined that the middle school was significantly in need of major improvements and the high school needed improvements in classroom sound attenuation, larger science and technology labs, and ADA improvements.

As a team we prioritized the building needs and got estimated costs from architects. We all had input into the final decisions and the decisions were presented to the Onalaska Board of Education, and they formulated the referendums that will be voted on during the Nov. 8 election.

The Onalaska district has a long and successful history of providing a high quality education to its students and we need to continue this success.

I urge all Onalaska citizens to vote yes on both referendums.

Tom Kennedy

Onalaska