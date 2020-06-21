Tom Krajewski: Don't believe campaign ad

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Let me set the record straight. A letter to your editor (Tribune, June 14) falsely claimed that Joe Biden had taken a position not supporting the defunding of the police. In a campaign commercial, President Trump made a sloppy claim that Biden fails to oppose those who want to defund and abolish the police.”

In fact, on June 8 CBS News quoted Vice President Biden as saying “No, I don‘t support defunding the police"

Factchecker tells us: “A Trump for President ad deceptively suggests that presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden supports a campaign to defund the police. But Biden has said explicitly that he doesn’t."

The letter writer likely believed what he saw in the campaign ad. He should know by now there is little truth in a Trump commercial.

Tom Krajewski, Onalaska

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0