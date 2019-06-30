“A warmer planet means heavier rainfalls.” That was the headline on an op-ed (Tribune, June 23) by Professor David Bange. And right he is. But there is another factor contributing to the heavy and extreme rains and flooding in the Midwest. Corn.
Meeting the demand for ethanol, exports and high-fructose corn syrup, in 60 years the United States has increased our corn acreage from 65 million acres to 92 million acres.
Increased acreage is only the beginning. New planting techniques have quadrupled the number of plants per acre. There are now more plants in each row and the distance between rows is less.
A stalk of corn is a natural wonder. You might even say a miracle. It harvests water from the soil and air using its marvelous built-in funnels. The plant takes it up and “sweats” it out through it leaves.
A single acre of corn gives off about about a half million gallons of water. One acre. Carried aloft to be dumped somewhere downwind. Because the air is now warmer it has the capacity to hold more water. But eventually it is going to come down.
While corn perspiration isn't causing the temperature to soar, it is adding to the humidity, and making for more rainfall.
Scientists at MIT who have studied the increase in corn production, say it has increased average summer rainfalls by about 35 percent. What was a gully washer is now a gully maker and a river riser.
Tom Krajewski, Onalaska