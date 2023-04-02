We have another report describing the ugly consequences of global warming. It is time to stop writing and reading climate change reports and start doing. Among the most efficient and effective activities that an individual can do to reduce global warming is to install a solar system.

But I hear, “I like it but it is too expensive.”

Fortunately, the cost of solar has dropped significantly in the last 10 years. If you can’t do it, I urge you to look beyond your home to public buildings. You likely have a school, assisted living facility, a club, a food pantry, or some other nonprofit that would love to cut their electric bill in half by getting their electricity from the sun. Several La Crosse area nonprofits have already found it is possible to nearly eliminate their electric bills.

One nonprofit that is on the road to cutting more than half their electric bill and at the same time fighting global warming is WAFER, the food pantry. A proposed solar system for the new WAFER will significantly reduce their light bills and allow them to better serve low income citizens.

So for one reason or another, you may not be able to put solar on your roof, but you can help WAFER buy a solar system that cuts global warming and their electric bill.

Tom Krajewski

Onalaska