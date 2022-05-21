 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tom Ley: Stop glorifying mass murderers

People who commit mass shootings are sick individuals who seek “glory” for themselves and/or their cause. Television and print media freely give them their “fame” by publicizing their name(s), showing their pictures and telling their life stories.

That’s irresponsible and shameful journalism. The mass media is putting profits and ratings ahead of doing what’s right and what responsible organizations should do. It does not take a genius to figure out that if we did not glorify people who commit these heinous acts, we would have a lot fewer of them. It’s a pretty simple thing to do. The media should refuse to give any specifics on the individuals who commit these crimes. The public does not need to know any details about the person or how they committed the crime.

Spend the media effort on the victims not the perpetrators. If the media cannot clean up its act and stop fueling this, then legislators should do it for them. The sick people who think about doing things like this need to know they will not get any “glory.” They will be forgotten; we will remember the victims.

Tom Ley

La Crosse

